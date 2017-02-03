Power 100 2017: Paul Davies, Microsoft

Paul Davies

Microsoft

Consumer marketing director

At a brand level, 2016 was the year people realised Microsoft was "very much back in the game", Davies says. The standout for Davies was establishing Surface as a "credible brand for consumers and businesses" following the launch of the Surface Book and the announcement of the Surface Studio. This year, Microsoft is eyeing the launch of a mixed reality headset, HoloLens, and the prospect of voice-control technology becoming mainstream.

Share your congratulations and connect with Paul Davies here: Tweet