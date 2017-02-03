Power 100 2017: Philip Almond, BBC

Philip Almond

BBC

Director of marketing and audiences

It is not easy to market a brand everyone has an opinion on. Working on a brand reliant on licence-fee income and tough financial settlements imposed by the government, the former Diageo veteran – Almond spent almost two decades there – has been busy being smart and selective. Last year, he made the decision to create an in-house creative team to deliver the bulk of BBC ad campaigns, saving more than £1m each year for the corporation.

