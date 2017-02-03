Power 100 2017: Rebecca Snell, Lego UK

Rebecca Snell

Lego UK

Head of marketing

From the advent of the flagship store in Leicester Square to the launch of the Lego Batman Movie, the Lego brand continues to expand beyond the brick. The toy name also made headlines in 2016 when it ended a toy promotion with the Daily Mail following a letter from a concerned parent. "What is important to us is that we listen to our shoppers and to children," Snell explains. The former global brand director at Bacardi also wants to ensure the brand is accessible through multiple consumer touchpoints. Looking ahead, Snell is focused on working closely with partners such as Disney and Warner Bros as well as boosting "marcoms innovation in the consumer space".

