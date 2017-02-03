Power 100 2017: Sally Cowdry, Camelot

Sally Cowdry

Camelot

Consumer and retail director

The fast-talking marketer is proud of the National Lottery story over 2016. Among the highlights were reaching the landmark figure of providing funding for 500,000 individual projects and the #IamTeamGB campaign, which promoted the part played by National Lottery players in funding Olympians and Paralympians. Cowdry joined Camelot in 2013 from O2, expanding her role two years later to mix the retail, marketing and consumer functions.

Share your congratulations and connect with Sally Cowdry here: