Power 100 2017: Sheila Mitchell, Public Health England

Sheila Mitchell

Public Health England

Marketing director

Mitchell’s team will have spent 2016 building a new awards cabinet after the public body cleaned up for its Sugar Smart app campaign and its Stoptober work. The sugar-tracking app was crowned Campaign’s top digital innovation in 2016, and Public Health England has just launched its Be Food Smart app, which tracks sugar, fat and salt. This year also marks the unveiling of PHE’s marketing strategy up until 2020, and should see the organisation making more exciting use of data.

