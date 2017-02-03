Power 100 2017: Stefan Feitoza, Procter & Gamble

Stefan Feitoza

Procter & Gamble

Marketing director, Northern Europe

Feitoza succeeded Roisin Donnelly to his current role in September, having already spent 16 years at the FMCG giant, most recently as marketing director for baby care in Latin America. He has also taken on the role of commercial operations leader for hair care. Feitoza lists campaigns such as Always #LikeAGirl Girl Emojis, the Olympics and Paralympics Games activity, as well as Pampers’ link-up with Unicef as some of 2016’s biggest achievements. "We want to be the undisputed best at brand-building and category value creation and we need to continue to raise the bar," he says.

Share your congratulations and connect with Stefan Feitoza here: