Power 100 2017: Stefan Olander, Nike

Stefan Olander

Nike

Vice-president of digital

Nike’s history in experimental and influential products mean Olander is a key force in the industry. April heralded the launch of the first Nike+ Run app with Apple Watch. In this global role, Olander remains focused on creating a seamless experience for customers that transcends the traditional boundaries between physical and digital experiences. While some projects have fallen by the wayside, notably FuelBand, Olander continues to be committed delivering immersive digital experiences.

Share your congratulations and connect with Stefan Olander here: Tweet