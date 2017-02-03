Power 100 2017: Syl Saller, Diageo

Syl Saller

Diageo

Chief marketing and innovation officer

Known for her marketing acumen and personal and inspiring approach to leadership, it is no surprise that the famously no-nonsense American-born marketer has been named as the new president of The Marketing Society. The marketer, who manages a portfolio of more than 400 brands at Diageo across 180 countries, says she hopes to continue the society’s mission to inspire bolder marketing leaders. A known champion and mentor of women in leadership positions, Saller can always be relied upon to promote issues around empowerment and female role models.

Share your congratulations and connect with Syl Saller here: Tweet