Power 100 2017: Tony Holdway, Domino's Pizza

Tony Holdway

Domino's Pizza

Sales and marketing director

Domino’s hired ex-BHS chief marketing officer Holdway in September last year, replacing former sales and marketing director Simon Wallis, who was promoted to chief operating officer at the pizza brand. Holdway, who hit the headlines by running the #SaveBHS campaign, is hoping to pioneer more ways to order and receive food but believes that 2017 may see the industry entering its toughest 12 months yet. Ever the optimist, Holdway is looking to cement Domino’s position as the UK’s biggest pizza delivery chain by, he says, "loading it with customer innovation".

