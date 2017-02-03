Power 100 2017: Troy Warfield, British Airways

Troy Warfield

British Airways

Director of customer experience

An Australian national, Warfield has worked in the UK for more than ten years in a variety of senior roles for Unilever, Kimberly-Clark and Avis Budget Group. He swapped the car rental world for his British Airways executive board-level role just over a year ago. Warfield says he is focused on "making sure marketing is not just a one-way communication but is a value-creating commercial discipline which ensures constant dialogue with our customers".

