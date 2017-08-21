Pringles' first chatbot creates personalised music videos

Fronted by Mr P, the face of Pringles, the bot will ask users to pick their flavour/genre, film a few dance moves and get their music video to share.

Participants in the #TasteTracks campaign are in the running to win VIP tickets to Ibiza Rocks in September 2017.

The chatbot works by sending videos directly, via Facebook Messenger, to a bespoke back-end built for the campaign. The bot takes data provided and mixes it into a template using an API from cloud-image service provider Cloudinary.

The videos are then moderated on the fly using content moderation service WebPurify to ensure nothing too dodgy or inflammatory gets through.

The campaign will run across Europe.