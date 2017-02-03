Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Private Eye overtakes Economist as UK's top current affairs magazine

Current affairs magazines held their own in the second half of 2016, with combined circulation across all titles up 1.43% year-on-year to 1.24 million copies.

Private Eye and The Economist: two slants on the Trump presidency
Private Eye and The Economist: two slants on the Trump presidency

The growth of the sector was driven by Private Eye, which added 19,891 to take its total to 236,963.

This means Private Eye overtook The Economist as the UK current affairs magazine with the biggest circulation, according to the latest ABC figures for the six months up to the end of December.

The Economist upped sales of its digital edition 4.9% to 79,853, but this gain was wiped out by a 2.8% slide in print circulation – meaning the combined figure of 235,670 was down 0.3%.

Michael Brunt, chief marketing officer and managing director of circulation at The Economist, pointed out that despite the magazine’s slight dip in total circulation, the actively purchased rate was at an all-time high of 96%. The magazine’s print subscriptions were 129,007 out of a total of 155,817 print copies.

Brunt said The Economist had doubled the profits of its circulation business in two years by targeting full-price subscribers and reducing subsidised subscriptions and bulk copies.

He said: "We have more than doubled our circulation profits by showing our globally curious audience that we can meet their demand for trustworthy, rigorously researched journalism."

This also benefitted the commercial side, he added: "When we talk to our clients, the fact that we have such a high proportion of actively purchased is meaningful to them."

Private Eye said that as well as its highest average ABC figures to date, it had enjoyed its highest ever sales for a single edition, with 287,334 copies for the 2016 Christmas issue.

Editor Ian Hislop said: "More people buy Private Eye than attended Trump’s inauguration. Fact. Possibly."

Uncertain times

Right-leaning title The Spectator enjoyed the biggest proportional boost to its circulation, which reached 73,900 – up 17.1% year-on-year and 8.4% on the first half of 2016.

There was also growth for The Week (up 1.3% to 197,530), Money Week (up 2.1% to 45,749), the New Statesman (up 4.8% to 29,209) and Prospect (up 2.3% to 27,517).

But the UK edition of Time – the fourth biggest title in the sector – lost 12,291 copies, taking its circulation to 92,405.

Sarah Hennessy, managing director of MEC, said the growth of the sector, in contrast to most other magazine categories, which are in circulation decline, reflected the uncertain times in the world.

The period the data covers began one week after the UK’s EU referendum and ended three weeks before the inauguration of US president Donald Trump.

"There’s the implications of Brexit from an international perspective, and a general heightened interest in the global political landscape," Hennessy said.

Across all news and current affairs titles, 89% of copies were actively purchased. Several titles had rates above 98%, with Private Eye the highest at 99.8%

Most titles also derived a high proportion of their sales from subscriptions: 57.1% of Private Eye’s worldwide sales came from subscriptions, compared to 72.2% for The Week.

Hennessy added that the value readers placed on current affairs titles could make them attractive to advertisers. "For certain brands and sectors, the audience will be highly engaged, probably influential," she said.

"If you buy into a magazine brand and are a regular reader your level of trust in that brand is generally high."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
Share February 03, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users support the brand's employment ad about a Mexican family's journey to America.

M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

2 M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

3 Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

4 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

5 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

6 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Share0 shares

7 Pamela Anderson subverts Valentine's Day in Coco de Mer ad

Share0 shares

8 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

9 Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Share0 shares

10 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

4 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Share0 shares

Just published

Private Eye overtakes Economist as UK's top current affairs magazine

Private Eye overtakes Economist as UK's top current affairs magazine

Condé Nast suffers biggest audience decline as magazine market drops 6%

Condé Nast suffers biggest audience decline as magazine market drops 6%

OK! and Glamour biggest fallers in women's magazines

OK! and Glamour biggest fallers in women's magazines

International growth fails to offset US ad revenue decline at Twitter

International growth fails to offset US ad revenue decline at Twitter

Robinsons launches home delivery service

Robinsons launches home delivery service

More