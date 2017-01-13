Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

Bupa: Academy, which produced the ad, is one of the letter’s signatories

In an open letter, the production companies have called on UK ad agencies to avoid a "rigged" bidding system. It follows the Department of Justice in the US launching an investigation into whether ad agencies are intentionally rigging pitches for production work to favour their in-house divisions.

The companies said they "don’t want to be part of" a system in which agencies invite third-party production bids for contracts that they are considering pitching for themselves.

Last week, the IPA defended the practice of agencies competing with production companies. However, the letter argues that it is impossible for such a system to be operated fairly.

Bare, HunkyDory, Independent Films, MJZ, Outsider, Rogue, Serious Pictures, Smuggler, Sneezing Tree, Sonny and Speade are also behind the strongly worded letter.

It said: "The IPA has advised agencies to ‘ensure it does not use any information disclosed to it by a production company to enhance its own bid’. That is impossible to achieve in practice. A production company’s creative ideas and methodology are in its treatment and budget. It is impossible for an agency receiving those to un-know them when working on their own bid.

"It can’t be seriously suggested that an agency that wants its in-house production company to do the work is going to bid more than the independent bids it has seen.

"Even with the best of intentions, the process will be rigged against us and we don’t want to be part of it."

Steve Davies, chief executive of the Advertising Producers Association, has previously called for stricter guidelines that should advise agencies not to accept outside production bids if they are contemplating doing the work themselves.

The letter added that agreeing to such rules would ensure the UK advertising industry avoids "the murky waters that have brought about the US justice department’s investigation into bid-rigging".

Read the full letter below.