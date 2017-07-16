Emily Tan
Programmatic player Media iQ to scale on the back of private equity investment

Private equity firm EC Partners has acquired a minority stake in analytics and technology company Media iQ for an undisclosed sum.

Gurman (left) and fellow co-founder of Media iQ, Lee Puri
Gurman (left) and fellow co-founder of Media iQ, Lee Puri

As part of the deal, Tom Wrenn, ECI Partners' head of TMT (technology, media and telecoms) will join Media iQ's board of directors. 

The funding raised from the deal will be used by Media iQ to grow its geographic footprint, diversify commercially, invest in its AI-powered planning platform AiQx and hire the talent needed for this expansion.

"Commercially we’re looking to invest more equitably into our enterprise service businesses such as tech analytical services to clients," Gurman Hundal, co-founder of Media iQ, explained. "We're also looking to further diversify our footprint, starting with Southeast Asia in Singapore. We are also reviewing three or four other markets to see about launching at the start of next year."

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Media iQ has more than 350 staff in 12 offices in North America, Europe and Asia. 

ECI Partners' expertise in helping mid-sized businesses scale was a big incentive for the co-founders to accept their proposal. 

"We as a board, started to think about our growth and ambition over the next few years and we hired advisory firm GP Bullhound to advise us: ranging from doing absolutely nothing to many different options," Hundal said. 

A minority private equity deal was the most attractive because it would allow the co-founders to retain control and also gain a partner on board who had experience of scaling businesses. 

"Around five firms took an interest and we've spent the past year trying to understand which firm was the right partner for us. We chose ECI because it shared many characteristics with us, it was entrepreneurial, quick and agile in their thinking and their staff had been there a long time," Hundal said.

Getting Wrenn as a partner was also a big deciding factor, Media iQ co-founder Lee Puri added. 

For his part, Wrenn described Media iQ as "one of the UK’s unsung technology successes".

"Media iQ is poised for further growth and expansion. The team at ECI are very excited about this new partnership and look forward to working together to realise Media iQ’s full potential," Wrenn added. 

KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance
July 16, 2017 Gurjit Degun

KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

KFC is focusing on quality and provenance in shift in its marketing to change perceptions about its food in the UK and Ireland.

Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

Salt: Andy Last, Nicky Young and Richard Cox

MullenLowe Group buys Salt to 'smash together' PR and advertising

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

KFC: why making weird products seems to be a global brand strategy

Mr Bean to welcome tourists to London in mobile phone game

Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

Why it's time to ditch the CV and put creative expertise into your hiring practices

Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director

Job description: Campaign manager

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Publicis Groupe withdraws from marketing and awards to focus on AI-powered platform Marcel

Has the promise of brand purpose been overblown?

