Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Protein World's Khloe Kardashian leotard ad spurs fresh criticism

Protein World's latest ad featuring Khloe Kardashian has caused outrage once again after posters of the scantily clad reality TV star appeared on the London Underground.

Protein World's Khloe Kardashian leotard ad spurs fresh criticism

The six-month campaign, created by Thinkhouse, launched last month and aims to "empower" young women as Kardashian poses in various skimpy clothing. It is part of a 30-day weight loss challenge.

Green party London Assembly member Caroline Russell has received complaints from constituents about the ad, according to the Evening Standard.

In June last year, London Mayor Sadiq Khan vowed to ban ads promoting unhealthy or unrealistic body images on Transport for London sites.

But the Mayor of London’s office said that the latest Protein World ad was "closely reviewed" and deemed to comply with the new Transport for London advertising policy that bans ads that could pressurise people to conform to unhealthy or unrealistic body images.

In 2015 Protein World recieved backlash against its "beach body ready" ad. The Advertising Standards Authority banned the ad because of its health and weight loss claims. The watchdog later ruled that it was not offensive.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims
Share February 13, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Jaguar Land Rover has suspended all its digital advertising in the UK following last week's investigation by The Times which named the company among brands which unwittingly funded terror groups.

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

2 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

3 Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

4 Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

5 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

6 Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

Share0 shares

7 Costa calls global ad review

Share0 shares

8 Dunnhumby chief Simon Hay steps down

Share0 shares

9 Sandals and Marie Curie join online ads freeze after 'terror funding' claims

Share0 shares

10 Wunderman wins big with BT and EE direct marketing account

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Diet Coke taps Holly Willoughby as brand ambassador

Diet Coke taps Holly Willoughby as brand ambassador

Verizon Yahoo deal could face $250m discount

Verizon Yahoo deal could face $250m discount

Gunn Report for Media 2016

Gunn Report for Media 2016

'Downloads are obsolete' and other mobile-engagement trends

'Downloads are obsolete' and other mobile-engagement trends

EE has red-carpet moment at the Baftas

EE has red-carpet moment at the Baftas

More