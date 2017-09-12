Ben Bold
Proximity Worldwide names Worple as CEO and Dodds as global president

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, Omnicom's recently-formed CRM division, has appointed Doug Worple as chief executive officer and Mike Dodds as global president of Proximity Worldwide.

Proximity Worldwide: Worple and Dodds
Worple, who is currently chairman and founder of Barefoot Proximity will continue to be based in Cincinnati and will take on the strategic development and financial performance of Proximity’s global network.

Responsibility for Proximity's global network was previously overseen by chairman Chris Thomas, who will now reinquish his chairmanship and focus on his role as chief executive of BBDO Americas.

Now that Proximity no longer reports into AMV Group, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO group chairman and chief executive Cilla Snowball will no longer have responsibility for Proximity London.

Reporting to Worple, Dodds, who is currently managing director of Proximity in Europe, will continue to be London-based. He will be responsible for new business, culture and talent development. Proximity said that there are no plans "at this time" to fill Dodds’ vacancy.

Dodds said: "This is a very exciting step towards the next stage of the Proximity story, but one that wouldn’t have been possible without the support and leadership of the AMV Group.

"This is exemplified by the partnership and working relationship I've enjoyed with Cilla from the point at which she brought me into the group as CEO of Proximity in 2008.

"The great news is that collaboration and teamwork doesn't rely on reporting lines but on relationships, so I'm confident that our agencies will continue to work as closely together going forward, as we have in the past."

Worple founded Barefoot Proximity in 1993. It was acquired by Omnicom in 2008. Dodds was the chief executive of Proximity London for eight years before taking on his current role at Proximity Europe in 2015.

The pair’s appointments come on the back of Monday’s news that Luke Taylor, former chief executive of Publicis Groupe’s Digitas LBi, had been appointed chief executive of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

Commenting on the appointments of Worple and Dodds, Taylor said: "Doug and Mike have successfully driven growth in their respective agencies, are fully embedded in the Proximity network and have the skills to take Proximity to the next level.

"This new dedicated leadership at Proximity Worldwide will ensure that the network is increasingly focused on leveraging resources from across the entire Omnicom portfolio to deliver powerful solutions to clients."

