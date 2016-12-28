Sam Burne James
Added 41 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Public Health England enlists children in campaign to emphasise smoking heart risk

A campaign launched today by Public Health England (PHE) centres around NHS doctor and kids TV star Dr Ranj Singh working with children to encourage adults to stop smoking.

Public Health England enlists children in campaign to emphasise smoking heart risk

Smokefree Health Harms launches today through a PR push across various media, and Facebook content.

The Facebook video content features Dr Singh working with primary school children to create images about the damage that smoking does to the heart and arteries.

These images are in the form of cigarette packets (see below). Smokefree Health Harms launches as new rules come into force at the start of 2017 meaning that all cigarettes sold in the UK will be in unbranded standard packs that feature graphic image health warnings.

Dr Singh said: "We know that many people quit smoking for their family, and this film shows just how passionately children want to protect the health of smokers and want to help them quit."

PHE's campaign focuses on the fact that smoking increases the risk of heart disease by 24 per cent, and doubles the risk of a heart attack or stroke, as well as highlighting that 45 people a day die of cardiovascular disease.

The campaign will direct people to support including an app, email, text and help in person from local stop smoking services.

As with other recent PHE campaigns, such as the One You diabetes and healthy living campaign launched on Monday, Freud Communications is leading on the PR side, while creative agencies M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy and 23red, and media agency MEC have also been involved.

On the Smokefree campaign specifically, PR agency EdComs is working with children and schools involved.

Visceral ads showing the impact of smoking on the body will continue to be shown in areas where there are higher rates of smoking.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Adrien Brody: stars in Wes Anderson's film for H&M
Share December 28, 2016 Susan Billinge

1 The best of 2016: Campaign's 10 most popular ads

Bouncing foxes, dancing builders, a teenage punk rocker and Adrien Brody are not, perhaps, a group of characters you would usually expect to find listed together but these, and more, are among the cast members in the most popular ads from the Campaign website during 2016.

The worst Facebook Live brand videos of 2016

2 The worst Facebook Live brand videos of 2016

Our most popular opinion columns of 2016

3 Our most popular opinion columns of 2016

Open University launches major 'What's stopping you?' campaign

4 Open University launches major 'What's stopping you?' campaign

Govt's second One You campaign encourages healthier midlife living

5 Govt's second One You campaign encourages healthier midlife living

6 The best of 2016: Campaign's top 10 long reads

Share0 shares

7 The Year in Scandal

Share0 shares

8 How Public Health England's campaigns will change behaviour in January

Share0 shares

9 The best of 2016: Campaign's 10 most popular opinion pieces

Share0 shares

10 Our most popular news stories of 2016

Share0 shares
Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0
Share October 12, 2015

1 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

2 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

The best agency Christmas cards of 2016
Shares0

3 The best agency Christmas cards of 2016

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

4 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Nigel Vaz: CEO EMEA and APAC at Publicis.Sapient
Shares0

5 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

9 Budweiser partners with Uber for biggest responsible drinking campaign to date

Share0 shares

10 Write now: The lost art of copywriting

Share0 shares

Just published

Public Health England enlists children in campaign to emphasise smoking heart risk

Public Health England enlists children in campaign to emphasise smoking heart risk

The best of 2016: Campaign's 10 most popular ads

The best of 2016: Campaign's 10 most popular ads

Govt's second One You campaign encourages healthier midlife living

Govt's second One You campaign encourages healthier midlife living

How Public Health England's campaigns will change behaviour in January

How Public Health England's campaigns will change behaviour in January

The best of 2016: Campaign's top 10 long reads

The best of 2016: Campaign's top 10 long reads

More