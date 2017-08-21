Emily Tan
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Public Health England launches app to get people walking faster

Public Health England has rolled out a new "One you" physical activity campaign with an accompanying fitness app.

Public Health England launches app to get people walking faster

The free Active 10 app measures how much brisk walking a person has done and highlights how many continuous chunks of ten minutes are achieved each day. 

"The Active 10 app differentiates itself from other walking products on the market by focusing on intensity and time," Sheila Mitchell, marketing director at Public Health England, said. "It has been designed for, and tested with, those who are doing very little, or no physical activity at all, and who are unfamiliar with many of the fitness apps on the market. It is perfect for the people we’re trying to support, who are not able to fit high levels of exercise into their busy lives, and may be resistant to apps that push you to achieve too much too soon."

The app, which has already been downloaded by more than 50,000 people, encourages people to do at least one chunk of ten minutes brisk walking a day and users can set their own goals as they build towards meeting the recommended 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise.

It was developed in collaboration with The University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University and the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine.

The app was developed to address inactivity, which contributes to one in six deaths in the UK and is costing the NHS more than £900m a year, according to a 2012 study in The Lancet. 

PHE also cited cvidence that doing at least one, brisk, ten-minute walk a day reduces the risk of early death by 15%, while the chief medical officer's recommends 150 minutes of "moderate to vigorous exercise" a week.

"The free app combines walking intensity and time, rather than just distance or steps and is the first free app to do so. It’s simple to use and incorporates behaviour change principles to help make brisk walking a daily habit," Rob Copeland, professor of physical activity and health at Sheffield Hallam University and director of NCSEM Sheffield, said. "It also helps people gradually introduce more activity into their routine with goal setting advice and motivational tips, and it is great to see that 50,000 people have already downloaded it."

The "One you" physical activity campaign, created by M&C Saatchi, to promote the app launches on TV, digital and web content today. 

Also involved were MEC, Ogilvy, 23Red and DOGFI.SH Mobile.

In addition, the campaign has a number of partners including relevant commercial sector partners, charities, the NHS and local authorities. The partners we are working with to amplify the One You Physical Activity messages include: Slimming World, BBC Get Inspired, Boots, UK Active and media company Ocean Outdoor.

Launched in March 2016, "One you" is an ongoing campaign that targets the so-called "sandwich generation", 40- to 60-year-olds who have to look after children as well as aging parents.

The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

BRANDS
Chris Tung, chief marketing officer of Alibaba Group, speaks at Cannes Lions

Promoted

August 21, 2017

One click away: Alibaba's data marketing suite

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Promoted

August 16, 2017

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

MOST READ
TRENDING
Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse
Share August 22, 2017 Diana Bradley

1 Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse

You don't have to shield your eyes from social media during an eclipse - brands from DoubleTree by Hilton to Pizza Hut have found creative ways to capitalise on the total solar eclipse.

WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend

2 WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend

Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

3 Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

4 From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

Dolmio meets Dominic: pasta sauce brand hires Wire star West for latest ad campaign

5 Dolmio meets Dominic: pasta sauce brand hires Wire star West for latest ad campaign

6 Analysts on WPP: 'expected bad, got worse'

Share0 shares

7 WPP buys design agency Design Bridge

Share0 shares

8 101 brand axed as MullenLowe completes buyout

Share0 shares

9 Who is winning the Premier League on social media?

Share0 shares

10 Channel 4: 17-minute ad breaks for Bake Off is not a record

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares