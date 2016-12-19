Shona Ghosh
Added 27 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Public Health England will focus on data for 2020 marketing strategy

Public Health England will put data and digital at the heart of its three-year marketing plan to 2020, set to be unveiled next year.

PHE: the Sugar Smart campaign
PHE: the Sugar Smart campaign

TV remains the key medium for the government body, but it will increasingly use data to target people with campaigns around smoking, drinking and healthy living.

Speaking to Campaign ahead of its Power 100 list of the UK’s top marketers, PHE’s marketing director Sheila Mitchell said the body was "getting more sophisticated" at targeting and social.

"You will see a big focus on optimally using data, targeting and digital engagement – what will that look like?" she said.

Mitchell wants to harness the virality of social media to spread health messages more widely, but noted it was difficult to make proven medical evidence appealing on social.

Another major focus of the new strategy will be using other, real-life channels to spread PHE campaign messages, namely through schools, in collaboration with the Department of Education.

PHE will also step up its messaging around resistance to antibiotics. The body is due to test a campaign in February in North West England, which will ask people to "trust" their GPs when they are not prescribed antibiotics. If effective, the campaign will run across the UK.

There will also be campaigns around sexual health after "an explosion of STDs" in the UK, and mental health.

Finally, PHE will be looking in some way to replicate the success of this year’s Sugar Smart app. The app was the linchpin of PHE’s annual new year health campaign, and allowed parents to check how much sugar was contained in products. The app was crowned Campaign’s top digital innovation of 2016.

Mitchell’s department will step up its suite of digital apps and tools, building on the sugar app and the existing smoking cessation and running apps. The key is to reach underserved people – those who are unlikely to be buying a Fitbit or other advanced tech any time soon, said Mitchell. That could mean a basic "get up and move" app, for example.

"It’s not a world of Fitbit, but more people doing ten minutes of brisk walking a day," Mitchell said. "How do you measure brisk, as opposed to people doing power walking?

"Our target audience isn’t downloading commercial apps. Ours have to be free at the point of use, and we have to make really simple and digestible."

A simple fitness app may follow in the summer of 2017.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Top 20 creative leaders of 2016
Share December 19, 2016 Staff

1 Top 20 creative leaders of 2016

Adam & Eve/DDB's Ben Priest leads this year's list of the best creative leaders in the UK.

Top 10 commercial chiefs of 2016

2 Top 10 commercial chiefs of 2016

Top 10 marketers of 2016

3 Top 10 marketers of 2016

Top 10 media suits of 2016

4 Top 10 media suits of 2016

Top 10 turkeys of 2016

5 Top 10 turkeys of 2016

6 Top 10 digital innovations of 2016

Share0 shares

7 Nike steps away from its classic advertising formula

Share0 shares

8 Asda brings the royals together in cheeky late contender for year's most entertaining Christmas ad

Share0 shares

9 Saatchi & Saatchi invites 40 years of alumni to join farewell photograph

Share0 shares

10 Facebook: 'We're not perfect, but deserve credit for facing up to our problems'

Share0 shares
Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0
Share October 12, 2015

1 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

2 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Accenture 'is building new breed of agency' with Karmarama
Shares0

3 Accenture 'is building new breed of agency' with Karmarama

Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'
Shares0

4 Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

5 Job description: Digital marketing executive

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 The best agency Christmas cards of 2016

Share0 shares

8 Wes Anderson directs H&M's blockbuster Christmas ad

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Christmas 2016 ads: the best so far

Share0 shares

Just published

Starcom wins Fiat media

Starcom wins Fiat media

Sky and Warner team up on Lego Batman-themed broadband spot

Sky and Warner team up on Lego Batman-themed broadband spot

Hungryhouse tugs the festive heartstrings with Love Actually-inspired campaign

Hungryhouse tugs the festive heartstrings with Love Actually-inspired campaign

Production chief calls for tighter guidelines amid bid-rigging probe

Production chief calls for tighter guidelines amid bid-rigging probe

Comparethemarket.com unveils 'Frozen' Christmas Day ad

Comparethemarket.com unveils 'Frozen' Christmas Day ad

More