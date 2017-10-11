Publicis creates data-led Spine platform

Lisa Donohue: CEO of Publicis Spine

Lisa Donohue, formerly Starcom’s global brand president, has been appointed at chief executive of Publicis Spine.

Spine comprises three core components: data matching from first, second and third party sources to inform when, where and how to enagage consumers and with what message; PeopleCloud, a cloud-based platform that uses data to identify sources of client growth at the individual level; and a single data and analytics team using 3,500 engineers, scientists and tech leaders across Publicis Groupe that will help clients turn data into business insight.

Donohue is being replaced at Starcom by John Sheehy, who was formerly president of global clients for Publicis Media. She will report to Arthur Sadoun, chairman and chief executive of Publicis Groupe and Steve King, chief executive of Publicis Media, and Publicis Groupe Directoire member. Sheehy will report to King.

The French ad giant is also moving DigitasLBi from the Publicis.Sapient division to Publicis Media, with Michael Kahn taking Nigel Vaz’s role as global president of the digital shop. Vaz remains chief executive of Publicis.Sapient EMEA and Asia-Pacific, while Kahn was previously global brand president of Performics and will be replaced by the business’ chief delivery officer David Gould.

Jason Kodish, currently global chief data scientist at DigitasLBi, will serve as chief data officer of Publicis Spine, and Steve Simpson, who currently runs Publicis Media’s global analytics and Insight practice, will serve as president of PeopleCloud, with both reporting to Donohue.

Publicis Groupe is also shifting its digital business transformation assets within Publicis.Sapient into verticals, with Nigel Vaz will leadings its efforts for Publicis Groupe, in addition to his Publicis.Sapient roles. Vaz will be responsible for overseeing the division’s teams are able to help clients reinvent both their business and their category.

Sadoun said: "These moves are the natural next steps in the development of our model, further strengthening capability on both the marketing and business transformation fronts and, importantly, closely interconnecting them, fueled by all of our data expertise."