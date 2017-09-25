Claire Beale
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Publicis Groupe poaches Ogilvy's Annette King to run UK as CEO

Annette King, the chief executive of Ogilvy in the UK, has been poached by Publicis Groupe to take up the newly created role of chief executive of Publicis Groupe UK.

Annette King: joining Publicis Groupe as UK CEO
Annette King: joining Publicis Groupe as UK CEO

The new post will give King over-arching responsibility for all the group’s businesses in the UK, spanning the four solution hubs Publicis Groupe introduced in late 2015: Publicis Communications (which includes the creative agency brands Publicis, Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett), Publicis Media (including Zenith and Starcom), Publicis.Sapient and Publicis Health.

King will work alongside Steve King, the global chief executive of Publicis Media, who was appointed executive sponsor of the UK group earlier this month. The group roles reflect Publicis Groupe’s Power of One positioning, which aims to break down the silos between individual disciplines and agency brands, creating a more integrated model for clients.

At Ogilvy for 18 years, King was promoted from chief executive of OgilvyOne EMEA to UK chief executive of the Ogilvy Group in 2014.

As well as unifying the different Ogilvy agencies under a more coherent group offering, King spearheaded the crucial move of Ogilvy out of Canary Wharf and into new premises on the South Bank in 2016.

Since then she has also overseen a rejuvenation of the creative agency, bringing in a new management team, which has won accounts including Boots and Vodafone in the last 12 months.

Paul O’Donnell, EMEA chairman and chief executive at Ogilvy, will step into King’s role until a new group chief executive is found. O’Donnell said: "Over the past 18 years Annette has made a significant contribution to Ogilvy in many capacities. She leaves Ogilvy UK in great shape, with an outstanding leadership team in place across the breadth of the agency, so we wish her all the best"

A spokeswoman for Publicis Groupe declined to comment on King’s appointment.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
A new metric for FMCG marketers
Added 3 hours ago
Richie Kelly, CEO, Adimo

A new metric for FMCG marketers

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

AGENCY
Freelance Survey: Have your say and win £150 Amazon voucher

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago

Freelance Survey: Have your say and win £150 Amazon voucher

MEDIA
Navigating influence in a post-truth world

Promoted

September 25, 2017

Navigating influence in a post-truth world

MOST READ
TRENDING
Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy
Share
September 25, 2017 Emily Tan

1 Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy

Unilever is unveiling a new framework for its marketers that will form the backbone of its brand strategies going forward.

We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

2 We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

3 Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

4 TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

5 'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

6 Domino's unveils 'official food of everything' position in first ads by VCCP

Share0 shares

7 John Lewis pioneers Facebook's 360 shoppable ad

Share0 shares

8 Barclaycard TV ad encourages wannabe hobbyists to spend money and 'start today'

Share0 shares

9 Uber loses licence in London

Share0 shares

10 American Airlines and MediaCom debut geofencing in motion ad campaign

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

4 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Why creative people have lost their way
Shares0

5 Why creative people have lost their way

6 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

7 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares