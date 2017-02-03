Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Publicis Groupe reports €527m net loss

Publicis Groupe reported a net loss of €527m (£449m) in 2016, despite revenue rising 1.4% to €9.7bn compared with the previous year.

Publicis Groupe reports €527m net loss

In the owner of Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett's results released this morning, operating income, or profit before interest and taxes, dropped 99% to €9m.

For the fourth quarter, the group reported a 2.5% year on year drop in revenue to €2.67bn.

The overall business was hit by "serious issues at Razorfish" over the beginning of the year, and the loss of media accounts at the end of 2015 which included Procter & Gamble.

The report added that Publicis Groupe had a non-cash depreciation charge of €1.4bn made up mainly for Publicis.Sapient.

It also noted restructuring costs of €73m which the group put down to "implementing its reorganisation and adjusts to an environment that is increasingly digital-oriented, while continuing to generate synergies from the Sapient acquisition".

The group acquired SapientNitro in 2015, and merged Razorfish with it in late 2016.

In the UK, revenue increased 5.9%, with organic growth of more than 8% in the second half of the year.

Outgoing chief executive Maurice Lévy was positive about the group’s performance, adding that operating margin was up in amount and as a percentage of revenue. The group posted operating margin of €1.5bn, up 2%.

Lévy said: "2016 was devoted to the implementation of Publicis Groupe’s new organisation and transformation from an 'advertising holding company' to a 'connecting company' with the creation of a completely new approach called 'the power of one'.

"The results of this have been excellent since they were first felt in the summer of 2016, with remarkable client successes such as Asda in the UK, Walmart in the USA, account wins including Merck, KFC and, more recently, HSBC, but also the return of Special K and the retention of Mars with a budget extension and the recent retention of GMC after a lengthy review.

"This new approach is still in the very early stages but, given the results already achieved, strikes me as very promising."

Arthur Sadoun will replace Levy in June.

City analyst Liberum said: "Whilst Publicis beat on margins, they posted 15.6% (vs cons of 15.4%) the beat seems to be due to lower restructuring costs rather than a good performance of the underlying business. The tone remains cautious on FY17 and Publicis guides only for a pick-up in H2. This feels very much like a déjà-vu"

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
Share February 03, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users support the brand's employment ad about a Mexican family's journey to America.

Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

2 Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

3 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

4 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

5 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

6 M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

Share0 shares

7 Pamela Anderson subverts Valentine's Day in Coco de Mer ad

Share0 shares

8 Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Share0 shares

9 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares

10 The Brooklyn Brothers unveils new global management team

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

4 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Share0 shares

Just published

BBH and Lad Bible executives back start-up VR video platform

BBH and Lad Bible executives back start-up VR video platform

BBDO's Joe Braithwaite moves to Proximity

BBDO's Joe Braithwaite moves to Proximity

Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

Publicis Groupe reports €527m net loss

Publicis Groupe reports €527m net loss

Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

More