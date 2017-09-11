Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

Publicis London's new creatives (L-R): Porto, Bold, Bustani

The trio have been recruited as senior creatives on the back of Publicis’s growth over the past two years, which has see the agency win accounts including Morrisons, P&G Dish, Heineken’s global digital account and the International Olympic Committee.

Bold, Porto and Bustani will report to Publicis London executive creative director Dave Monk and will be responsible for developing integrated campaigns as well as contributing to "diversification in the agency’s creative output".

At MRM/McCann, Bold was head of copy, and has a CV that has included stints at Saatchi & Saatchi Bucharest and Mercury 360 Bucharest. She has won various accolades, including copywriter of the year 2016 in Romania, and golds, silvers and bronzes at Eurobest and Cannes Lions.

Porto, who before working at FCB Brasil was at MullenLowe São Paulo, has picked up trophies including for his "Stone milk" campaign for the Brazilian Creative Club.

Bustani was an art director at Grey Brasil. Before that he worked at FCB Brasil and conceived the Mobile Grand Prix-winning "The protection ad" and "Nivea doll" work, which picked up a total of 16 Cannes Lions.

Dave Monk, Publicis London’s creative director, said: "'Sandra and the Brazilians' – as they are now affectionately known in the agency, and which admittedly does sound like the name of a 60s easy listening jazz ensemble, are utter class.

"Yes, they’re massively talented, but for me it's all about building the most unconventional and eclectic crew of people with different cultural reference points and life experience. I love the alchemy of that. We’re very lucky these three smart quick-thinking firecrackers have flown halfway around the world to come play with Publicis London’s train set."