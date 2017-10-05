Maisie McCabe
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Publicis sets up AI incubator for Marcel

Publicis Groupe has launched an incubator to test the types of services its artificial-intelligence platform, Marcel, will offer brands.

Publicis Groupe will formally launch Marcel next June
Publicis Groupe will formally launch Marcel next June

M Labs, which was launched internally last month, is already working with its first brand partner to find the best way to gather teams to work on a big transformation brief.

Publicis Groupe announced in June that it was cutting its entire marketing budget for 12 months to fund the AI-powered platform, which it hopes will transform the way its people work. 

Carla Serrano, chief strategy officer at Publicis Groupe and chief executive of Publicis New York, said there are certain features the group "absolutely knows [it’s] going to create", such as a "knowledge-sharing platform that gets tagged and learns with AI".

M Labs will test additional services at the same time as the core platform is being built. Serrano said this is to ensure Publicis Groupe is "developing the right features", by checking that they work and employees like them.

Publicis Groupe will formally launch Marcel at its VivaTech conference next June, but Serrano said she hopes to be able to share "a few beta tests" from M Labs before then, either later this year or in early 2018.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Muhammad Ali: an infinite influencer

Promoted

October 05, 2017

Muhammad Ali: an infinite influencer

AGENCY
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Promoted

October 02, 2017

Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

MEDIA
Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

Promoted

October 02, 2017
Ocean

Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

MEDIA
Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

Promoted

September 28, 2017

Engage 2017: creating the future, together.