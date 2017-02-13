Publicis.Sapient launches The Community in London

Hunter and Joaquin Mollá: expanding agency formerly known as La Comunidad

The Community, formerly known as La Comunidad, will next month also add a New York office to its existing shops in Miami and Buenos Aires.

Brothers Joaquin and José Mollá founded the agency in 2001 and it was bought by SapientNitro in 2014. In November 2016, SapientNitro became SapientRazorfish. Publicis.Sapient is Publicis Groupe’s digital, data and consultancy division.

The expansion follows big account wins such as Verizon and General Mills in the US last year. The Community said that this, along with new business from existing clients, has helped it to grow by 50%. The London arm’s launch clients are Tesco Mobile and Britain’s Beer Alliance, both of which moved with Hunter from SapientRazorfish.

Twelve other people have transferred from SapientRazorfish to work on The Community’s clients. A managing director and a strategic lead will be appointed in due course.

Hunter will report to Joaquin Mollá, co-chief creative officer. Mollá said: "The Community’s expansion into London isn’t just the product of growth, it’s the product of something bigger. José and I have respected the work from the UK our entire career and admired how involved clients are in making great ideas come to life."

SapientRazorfish will not appoint a new executive creative director. Nick Turner, previously at Razorfish, is the chief creative officer across EMEA.