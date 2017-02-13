Publishers pledge to help P&G's Pritchard over media transparency

Members of US publisher trade association Digital Content Next sent an open letter on behalf of the member media owners to Pritchard yesterday in his capacity as chair of the Association of National Advertisers.

Jason Kint, chief executive of Digital Content Next, said the trade body’s 80 publisher brands are committed to building trustworthy experiences and "have heard" Pritchard’s calls for brands safety.

The letter, published in full by Ad Age, also agreed with Prichard’s "rightful demand" over viewability. DCN said it agrees that all companies should adopt third-party verification that is accredited by the Media Rating Council.

Last week Facebook took the significant step of signing up to Media Rating Council auditing after the social-media giant was found to be making significant measurement errors over video viewing times.