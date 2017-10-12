Promoted
Thinkbox
Thinkbox
Added 31 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Pure TV brilliance from Volkswagen: The Thinkboxes Awards for TV ad creativity

Plundering cinema archetypes enabled Volkswagen and Adam & Eve/DDB to deliver TV brilliance and take the top spot in the latest bimonthly Thinkboxes

The winner

Volkswagen ‘The button’

Adam & Eve/DDB’s "The Button" for Volkswagen Golf GTE has triumphed in the latest bimonthly Thinkboxes Awards for TV ad creativity. The Thinkbox Academy voted in September on the best ad from a five-strong shortlist.* This spot plunders the film genre vaults to bring us a montage of deranged miscreants – from arch Bond villains, the gang boss of a blaxploitation movie, and Dr Frankenstein about to galvanise his monster – that in each case succumb to the cackle of manic "mua-haha" laughter when they push the red button to unleash their machinery of doom. The new Golf GTE has a power button too. When you use it, a knowing chuckle will do.

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB Creatives Ben Priest, Richard Brim, Ben Tollet, Richard Gayton, Darren Beresford Client Glyn Butterworth Production company Independent Films Director Gary Freedman

"'The Button’ is our light-hearted way of addressing a serious point: namely that today’s updated Golf GTE is the antithesis of the ‘worthy-but-dull’ hybrid car image" Glyn Butterworth, national communications manager, Volkswagen
"Topicality no doubt unintended, this is a classically great spot. Beautifully executed, it’s got a brilliantly simple plot twist and a nice moral message to boot" Susan Hosking and Peter Robertson, creative directors, Mother, & members of the Thinkbox Academy

Second Place

BT Sport ‘Being Dele’

Agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO Creatives Paul Brazier, Caio Giannella, Diego Oliveira Client David Stratton Production company Colonel Blimp Director Pedro Martín-Calero

Third Place

McCain ‘We are family’

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB Creatives Richard Brim, Ben Tollet, Chloe Pope, Jessica Morris Client Mark Hodge Production company Knucklehead Director Finn McGough

Also shortlisted

Nike ‘Smile’

Agency Wieden+Kennedy London Creatives Anders Stake, Adam Fish, Tom Hall, Kate Baker, Tony Davidson, Kim Papworth Client Philip Jacobson Production company Rogue Films Director Mark Zibert

Kwiff ‘Caught glass’

Agency Droga5 London Creatives Ed Redgrave, Dave Wigglesworth, David Kolbusz, Rick Dodds, Steve Howell, Matt Butler, Ethan Bennett Production company Biscuit Filmworks Director Jeff Low

Want to see more great work?
Head to the Thinkboxes hub

The Thinkboxes Awards, in association with Campaign, are the only bimonthly awards that celebrate the UK’s world-beating TV ad creativity. They’re judged by the Thinkbox Academy – 150 advertising and marketing luminaries who have been involved in award-winning creative work for TV.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

The Thinkboxes shortlist July/ August 2017

The Thinkboxes shortlist July/ August 2017

Pure TV brilliance from TK Maxx: The Thinkboxes Awards for TV ad creativity

Pure TV brilliance from TK Maxx: The Thinkboxes Awards for TV ad creativity

The Thinkboxes shortlist: May/June 2017

The Thinkboxes shortlist: May/June 2017

Thinkboxes winner March/April 2017: GiffGaff

Thinkboxes winner March/April 2017: GiffGaff

The Thinkboxes shortlist: March/April 2017

The Thinkboxes shortlist: March/April 2017

Thinkboxes winner January/February 2017: Sport England

Thinkboxes winner January/February 2017: Sport England

The Thinkboxes shortlist: January/February 2017

The Thinkboxes shortlist: January/February 2017

Thinkboxes winner November/December 2016: John Lewis

Thinkboxes winner November/December 2016: John Lewis

The Thinkboxes: November/December 2016 shortlist

The Thinkboxes: November/December 2016 shortlist

Thinkboxes winner September/October 2016: Maltesers

Thinkboxes winner September/October 2016: Maltesers

The Thinkboxes: September/October 2016 shortlist

The Thinkboxes: September/October 2016 shortlist

Thinkboxes winner July/August 2016: Channel 4

Thinkboxes winner July/August 2016: Channel 4

The Thinkboxes: July/August 2016 shortlist

The Thinkboxes: July/August 2016 shortlist

Thinkboxes winner May/June 2016: Lotto

Thinkboxes winner May/June 2016: Lotto

The Thinkboxes: May/June shortlist

The Thinkboxes: May/June shortlist

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now