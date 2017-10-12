Pure TV brilliance from Volkswagen: The Thinkboxes Awards for TV ad creativity

The winner

Volkswagen ‘The button’

Adam & Eve/DDB’s "The Button" for Volkswagen Golf GTE has triumphed in the latest bimonthly Thinkboxes Awards for TV ad creativity. The Thinkbox Academy voted in September on the best ad from a five-strong shortlist.* This spot plunders the film genre vaults to bring us a montage of deranged miscreants – from arch Bond villains, the gang boss of a blaxploitation movie, and Dr Frankenstein about to galvanise his monster – that in each case succumb to the cackle of manic "mua-haha" laughter when they push the red button to unleash their machinery of doom. The new Golf GTE has a power button too. When you use it, a knowing chuckle will do.

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB Creatives Ben Priest, Richard Brim, Ben Tollet, Richard Gayton, Darren Beresford Client Glyn Butterworth Production company Independent Films Director Gary Freedman

"'The Button’ is our light-hearted way of addressing a serious point: namely that today’s updated Golf GTE is the antithesis of the ‘worthy-but-dull’ hybrid car image" Glyn Butterworth, national communications manager, Volkswagen

"Topicality no doubt unintended, this is a classically great spot. Beautifully executed, it’s got a brilliantly simple plot twist and a nice moral message to boot" Susan Hosking and Peter Robertson, creative directors, Mother, & members of the Thinkbox Academy

Second Place

BT Sport ‘Being Dele’

Agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO Creatives Paul Brazier, Caio Giannella, Diego Oliveira Client David Stratton Production company Colonel Blimp Director Pedro Martín-Calero

Third Place

McCain ‘We are family’

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB Creatives Richard Brim, Ben Tollet, Chloe Pope, Jessica Morris Client Mark Hodge Production company Knucklehead Director Finn McGough

Also shortlisted

Nike ‘Smile’

Agency Wieden+Kennedy London Creatives Anders Stake, Adam Fish, Tom Hall, Kate Baker, Tony Davidson, Kim Papworth Client Philip Jacobson Production company Rogue Films Director Mark Zibert

Kwiff ‘Caught glass’

Agency Droga5 London Creatives Ed Redgrave, Dave Wigglesworth, David Kolbusz, Rick Dodds, Steve Howell, Matt Butler, Ethan Bennett Production company Biscuit Filmworks Director Jeff Low

The Thinkboxes Awards, in association with Campaign, are the only bimonthly awards that celebrate the UK’s world-beating TV ad creativity. They’re judged by the Thinkbox Academy – 150 advertising and marketing luminaries who have been involved in award-winning creative work for TV.