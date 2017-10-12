Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Qatar Airways appoints 180 Kingsday as global creative agency

Qatar Airways has appointed Amsterdam shop 180 Kingsday as its global creative agency following a competitive pitch.

Qatar Airways appoints 180 Kingsday as global creative agency

The Qatari government-owned airline has appointed the Dutch agency to work on brand campaigns that will include activity around its official partnership with football’s world governing body Fifa ahead of next year’s World Cup in Russia.

180 Amsterdam, which merged with Kingsday earlier this year to form 180 Kingsday, was already a roster agency for the brand. 180 Amsterdam created "Getting safe with FC Barcelona" and the recent "No borders, only horizons" campaigns.

J Walter Thompson London was awarded the global business in 2014 after a competitive pitch and a year later launched a global rebrand for Qatar Airways that ditched its long-term tagline "The world’s five-star airline" in favour of "Going places together". 

Salam Al Shawa, Qatar Airways’ senior vice-president marketing and corporate communications, said: "We are passionate about our brand and our desire to connect emotionally with all of our passengers. We want to be part of their love of travelling and share their excitement of flying, to go places together around the world, wherever their dreams may take them."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Thinkboxes winner July/ August 2017

Promoted

Added 31 minutes ago

Thinkboxes winner July/ August 2017

How to get back into work after extensive time off

Promoted

Added 43 hours ago

How to get back into work after extensive time off

MEDIA
Heavyweight legend David Haye on boxing

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago

Original content matters

MEDIA
August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco