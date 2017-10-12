Qatar Airways appoints 180 Kingsday as global creative agency

The Qatari government-owned airline has appointed the Dutch agency to work on brand campaigns that will include activity around its official partnership with football’s world governing body Fifa ahead of next year’s World Cup in Russia.

180 Amsterdam, which merged with Kingsday earlier this year to form 180 Kingsday, was already a roster agency for the brand. 180 Amsterdam created "Getting safe with FC Barcelona" and the recent "No borders, only horizons" campaigns.

J Walter Thompson London was awarded the global business in 2014 after a competitive pitch and a year later launched a global rebrand for Qatar Airways that ditched its long-term tagline "The world’s five-star airline" in favour of "Going places together".

Salam Al Shawa, Qatar Airways’ senior vice-president marketing and corporate communications, said: "We are passionate about our brand and our desire to connect emotionally with all of our passengers. We want to be part of their love of travelling and share their excitement of flying, to go places together around the world, wherever their dreams may take them."