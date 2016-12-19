How did you do? Share and compare.
Quiz: Name that song - Christmas edition
As Christmas approaches, let's dust off some classics and see how many songs you recall from popular festive ads.
As Christmas approaches, let's dust off some classics and see how many songs you recall from popular festive ads.
How did you do? Share and compare.
A new Campaign for a new breed
New ideas, new perspectives, new focus
Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you needRegister Now
Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.SUBSCRIBE
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now
Adam & Eve/DDB's Ben Priest leads this year's list of the best creative leaders in the UK.