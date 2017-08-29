R/GA launches consulting services in APAC

Leanage (above) joins from Eutech Cybernetic, a cloud software provider to the real-estate industry, where he was vice-president of business development and partnerships.

Operating from R/GA Singapore, the company said, Leanage will drive business transformation throughout the region in verticals including retail, consumer goods and financial services.

He will report to Jim Moffatt, executive vice-president and managing director for APAC, and Saneel Radia, senior vice-president and global head of consulting.

R/GA chief executive and founder Bob Greenberg told Campaign Asia-Pacific last year that Asia is highly important for R/GA's global growth. "Our Tokyo office then becomes a shop window for the work we do in London, New York or Sydney," Greenberg said at the time.

"[Leanage] and team will take our strategic capabilities in the region to the next level, marrying creative consultancy with our design-driven agency business," Moffatt said.

R/GA's consulting services target the C-suite with "comprehensive solutions that blend innovation, technology and business analytics," said Radia. Leanage has also worked at Deloitte London, driving large-scale transformation projects in industries including CPG, retail, and healthcare, the company said.A

