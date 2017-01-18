R/GA London picked for global launch of N performance cars

R/GA will lead strategy, creative and development of a communications plan and connected ecosystem for the global launch which will take place later this year. As part of this collaboration, the agency will partner with Hyundai’s global team based out of Seoul, South Korea.

R/GA will be the exclusive agency working on this account but it is unclear as to how this appointment affects Hyundai's creative agency of record, Innocean Worldwide. Innocean were unable to immediately respond to a request for comment.

'N' is a motorsports and performance-oriented sub-brand launched by Hyundai in September, last year. The new range of cars will be made with new technologies, inspired by Hyundai's World Rally Championship experience. The range is designed to make the enjoyment of performance driving more accessible via the Hyundai range of cars.

Following the appointment, R/GA London has already begun to define a strategic positioning that will be globally activated later in 2017 in Hyundai’s key markets, starting in Europe and Australia, followed by the US and South Korea. An R/GA spokesman would not be drawn on further details of this strategic positioning.

On the agency selection process, Jay Joohong Yoo, global brand manager of Hyundai N explained that the team was looking for expertise in strategy, innovation, leading edge digital and the ability to support its core markets globally.

Yoo added: "After a careful selection process we felt that R/GA London can really bring to the table what we have been asking for and we are delighted to partner together on such an exciting roadmap of transformative work."