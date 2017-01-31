R/GA partners with ten startups in Internet of Things venture

This is the first R/GA Venture programme to be based in the UK

The programme will emphasise opportunities for business development, pilots, and partnerships, and will enable the companies to develop and grow new business models and technologies that will drive disruption using IoT.

Launched in collaboration with Innovate UK, the UK government's innovation agency, the programme launches today and will be housed at R/GA London's new connected headquarters.

Participating companies in the R/GA IoT Venture Studio UK Programme are:

Den is building the next generation of light switches and plug sockets; DigiSEq is a wearable credentials specialist; Flock provides pay-as-you-fly insurance for drones; Hoxton Analytics offers privacy-conscious in-store analytics which counts and profiles people based on their shoes. Iota Labs automates smart home devices using accurate indoor positioning. KG Protech provides a hardware-enabled software solution for automotive training. ScreenCloud makes it simple for a business to turn any screen into a digital sign. Sensible Object makes games that combine beautiful things, custom hardware and digital apps into new kinds of play. Snaptivity is a robo-camera infrastructure that drives fan engagement at live Sporting & Music events. Winnow uses technology to prevent food waste.

These companies will have access to resources from R/GA for the duration of the programme, as well as input and collaboration from mentors, clients and partners of R/GA.

Also joining as "entrepreneur in residence" is Jon Bradford, founding partner of Motive, cofounder of F6S and previously managing director at TechStars London. Bradford brings with him deep expertise and a broad network to support the companies.

"These startups are bringing the disruptive and refreshing power of the internet to the real world. They show us that Internet of Things technologies are now mature, and ready for business." said Matt Webb, managing director of the R/GA IoT Venture Studio UK.

Webb added that the programme welcomes investors, interested corporations and R/GA clients to the studio.

The programme will conclude on 4 May with an invite-only demo event at which each startup will present to industry leaders, partners, and customers from the technology and innovation community.