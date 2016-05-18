Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

RadiumOne launches brand safety division

RadiumOne is aiming to take advantage of Google's brand safety woes by launching a division dedicated to tackling fraud and increasing transparency.

RadiumOne launches brand safety division

The new RadiumOne Safety Division will focus on educating clients, supplier relationships and improving inventory lists.

Timmy Bankole, head of supply operations at RadiumOne, will head the division of five people and report into Mark Cooper, director of operations.

RadiumOne’s move follows that of Group M, which created a new role – executive vice president, brand safety, Group M Global – last year specifically to target these issues, appointing John Montgomery to the position.

An exposé by The Times in February revealed brands were unwittingly funding terror and hate groups through programmatically-bought ads, some of which appeared on YouTube videos.

A subsequent boycott of YouTube by advertisers saw TV broadcasters see a spike in revenues last month.

Research published by Vibrant Media this week said just one in four ad buyers know the relevant brand safety knowledge, with over a third admitting "they do not feel informed". Nearly three-quarters said they would pull adspend on sites that have unsafe content.

Craig Tuck, UK managing director of RadiumOne, said: "There’s been a justifiable increase in the clamour to clean up the online advertising supply chain and with our credentials on tackling these issues we felt it was important to lead from the front and set a precedent for the rest of the industry.

"Having a dedicated division is testament to the level of effort and expertise required to properly address these issues and protect all of our clients’ investment in digital advertising, which goes way beyond token gestures and the endless talk."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London
Share
Added 36 hours ago Kate Magee

1 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Marks & Spencer is urging the nation to "spend it well" in a new brand campaign that marks a "radical departure" from its previous marketing.

9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

2 9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

3 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

4 Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

YouTube's Barb bid rejected

5 YouTube's Barb bid rejected

6 Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

Share0 shares

7 LV= pays tribute to 'extremely talented' marketer Guy Hedger

Share0 shares

8 Unlimited launches 200-person CRM agency in Bristol

Share0 shares

9 Why Coke, Citi, Mars and J. Crew are placing bets on hybrid CMOs

Share0 shares

10 Wacl Future Leaders: You are your biggest investment

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

9 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

RadiumOne launches brand safety division

RadiumOne launches brand safety division

TSB hires Pete Markey from Aviva

TSB hires Pete Markey from Aviva

Wins this week: EA Sports, Honda, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays

Wins this week: EA Sports, Honda, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays

M&S appoints Archie Norman as chairman

M&S appoints Archie Norman as chairman

The changing role for agencies in a world of modern brands

The changing role for agencies in a world of modern brands

More