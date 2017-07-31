Magda Ibrahim
Added 58 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Rajar Q2 2017: London radio buoyancy given boost by LBC

Talk radio LBC 97.3 has grown its audience by almost a third amid a healthy picture of the capital's commercial radio stations this quarter, according to the latest Rajar listening figures.

LBC: Presenter Nick Ferrari with prime minister Theresa May
LBC: Presenter Nick Ferrari with prime minister Theresa May

All of the top five stations in London showed expansion in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the previous quarter – with Kiss London, Heart London and LBC 97.3 all showing double-digit growth in the three months to 25 June.

Although London’s largest station overall, Global-owned Capital, did not experience the same huge audience increases, it still grew by 3.3% on Q1 2017, and by 2.1% year on year.

In Q1, Capital had managed to post a quarterly increase of 29.5%.

With an average weekly reach of 2.31 million, Capital retained a comfortable lead over its nearest rival, Bauer’s Kiss London, which drew an audience of 2.05 million.

However, Kiss London’s figures were the result of a 13.8% uplift on the previous quarter, part of a series of positive numbers including Heart London’s 21.9% growth in Q2 and a hike of 31.6% at LBC 97.3.

Heart London’s expansion to an audience totalling 1.7 million each week helped it leapfrog into third place in the capital, leaving Magic trailing at 1.55 million listeners, although that figure was still a quarterly increase of 6.4%.

And while LBC 97.3 stayed in the fifth spot, its surge in growth meant that the Global-owned talk radio station posted an average weekly audience of 1.41 million, up from 1.07 million in Q1 2017.

Havas Media publishing manager Rich Hall said the political uncertainty of 2017 was a driver for the success of talk radio, including LBC and Wireless Group’s Talk Radio, which returned as a digital brand in March 2016.

"At a station level, this has been a really strong Rajar result for LBC, which continues to go from strength to strength – though in a year that has contained further political uncertainty, including a snap general election, this is hardly surprising," he said. "The same can be said of talkRADIO which has seen listening increase over 20% since its beginning."

Year-on-year, the figures were a little less rosy for Kiss London, dipping 3.7%, Heart London down by 1.4%, and Magic London shrinking 5.2%

But LBC 97.3 managed to grow by 9.2% over the year, with leader Capital London up by just more than two per cent.

Despite Capital keeping hold of its spot at the top of the London commercial radio league, the station’s breakfast show did suffer in Q2.

Attracting an average weekly audience of just less than 1.09 million, a slide of 12.7% from more than 1.24 million listeners in Q1, the breakfast show did underperform against its competitors in terms of growth.

The hit coincides with a change in presenters as Capital’s lead breakfast host Dave Berry left in April for a move to Absolute Radio, with co-hosts George Shelley and Lilah Parsons replaced at the same time.

Roman Kemp, son of Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, took over the reins at Capital Breakfast on 2 May with co-host Vick Hope.

Meanwhile, Kiss London’s breakfast show with Rickie, Melvin and Charlie had a slight dip to 9.14 million listeners, from 9.41 million in Q1 and 9.21 million the same time last year.

Nick Ferrari’s show on LBC 97.3 had a surge in popularity however, expanding 33.6% to an audience of 9.06 million, reflecting its overall growth trend in the capital.

 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
The rise of the 48-shit poster
Share July 31, 2017 Paul Burke

1 The rise of the 48-shit poster

Outdoor ads used to be great. So what happened? Paul Burke investigates.

Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

2 Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

Amazon launches global media review

3 Amazon launches global media review

The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

4 The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

When office banter becomes racist

5 When office banter becomes racist

6 Audi's 'Test drive' is a remarkable feat of reverse psychology

Share0 shares

7 Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

Share0 shares

8 Axa reviews UK comms and marketing agency briefs

Share0 shares

9 Net-A-Porter's global autumn-winter 2017 campaign forecasts five trends

Share0 shares

10 Purpose is broken. Here's how to fix it

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

7 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

10 Hearts & Science chief wields baton of change

Share0 shares