Magda Ibrahim
Added 43 minutes ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Rajar Q4 2016: Kiss overtakes Capital amid dismal London audience figures

Bauer Media's Kiss London has overtaken Capital after a year snapping at the heels of its Global-owned rival.

Capital: breakfast show presenters Dave Berry (who is set to join Absolute Radio), George Shelley and Lilah Parsons
Capital: breakfast show presenters Dave Berry (who is set to join Absolute Radio), George Shelley and Lilah Parsons

Kiss London was the only one of the four most popular stations in the capital to grow its audience in the final quarter of last year, according to the latest Rajar listening figures.

Although the station only increased its weekly reach by 2.3% compared to Q3, the slight rise was enough to propel it to the number one spot as Capital’s audience fell by 14.1% in the same period.

Capital had previously held pole position in London for four consecutive quarters, after winning back its lead from Kiss in Q4 2015.

Kiss London’s average weekly reach of 1.86 million listeners in the three months to 18 December 2016 gave it a comfortable lead over Capital, which attracted 1.73 million listeners.

The station’s success in Q4 was reflected in its breakfast show, which also overtook Capital’s offering.

Kiss' breakfast show, Rickie, Melvin and Charlie in the Morning, attracted an average weekly audience of 983,000, up 15.2% on the previous quarter’s 853,000, although the figure was down by almost 10% on the same time last year. 

In contrast, Capital’s breakfast show with Dave Berry, George Shelley, and Lilah Parsons has haemorrhaged listeners, dropping 15.4% from 1.04 million each week in Q3 to 881,000 this quarter, and 18.4% year on year. Berry is leaving Capital after five years to join Absolute Radio, it was announced last week.

Meanwhile, a dismal set of results plagued the remaining large London stations.

Bauer’s Magic London attracted an average weekly audience of just more than 1.72 million, down 4.5% on the previous quarter and 10.3% year on year.

The worst hit of the major commercial London stations was Global’s Heart, which dropped to 1.36 million listeners, a quarterly slide of 19.1% and a year-on-year decline of 24.5%.

The disappointing year-on-year results were mirrored at both Capital – which saw a 16.7% fall off – and Kiss, which lost 7.7% of listeners compared to Q4 2015.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
Share February 03, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users support the brand's employment ad about a Mexican family's journey to America.

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

2 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

3 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

4 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

5 Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

6 Pamela Anderson subverts Valentine's Day in Coco de Mer ad

Share0 shares

7 Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Share0 shares

8 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares

9 The Brooklyn Brothers unveils new global management team

Share0 shares

10 Squarespace, Budweiser and Audi top Campaign's global creative council picks for Super Bowl LI

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

4 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Share0 shares

Just published

Rajar Q4 2016: National stations suffer stagnation

Rajar Q4 2016: National stations suffer stagnation

Rajar Q4 2016: BBC strengthens audience lead over commercial radio

Rajar Q4 2016: BBC strengthens audience lead over commercial radio

Rajar Q4 2016: Kiss overtakes Capital amid dismal London audience figures

Rajar Q4 2016: Kiss overtakes Capital amid dismal London audience figures

M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

L'Oreal is reportedly planning to sell The Body Shop

L'Oreal is reportedly planning to sell The Body Shop

More