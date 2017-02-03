Magda Ibrahim
Added 43 minutes ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Rajar Q4 2016: National stations suffer stagnation

The national commercial radio listening figures paint a sombre picture of the final quarter of 2016, with declining audiences a common theme.

Heart: UK's biggest commercial radio station suffered a 2.2% year in year drop in average weekly audience
Heart: UK's biggest commercial radio station suffered a 2.2% year in year drop in average weekly audience

Highlighting a lack of buoyancy, the latest Rajar listening figures showed a downturn for the major networks including Heart, Capital, Kiss and Magic.

Of the five largest networks, only Global’s Classic FM saw any positivity in its quarter-on-quarter listening figures to 18 December 2016.

The station’s 1.6% expansion took its average weekly audience size to 5.37 million, although the quarterly growth was not echoed when looking back a year – Classic FM’s figures fell by 2.8% on Q4 2015.

Although stablemate Heart retained its title as the biggest commercial radio station in the UK, with an average weekly audience of 8.95 million, this did represent a 1.7% fall on Q3, and a year-on-year drop of 2.2%.

It also means that Heart – which announced a line-up of new presenters at the beginning of 2017 – has dropped back below the 9 million point after its return to that marker in Q3.

Similarly, Global’s Capital network declined by 3.3% between Q3 and Q4, as its audience contracted from 8.06 million to 7.79 million – although it was up 3.9% year on year.

In fourth place, behind Classic FM, Bauer’s Kiss network attracted just under 5.24 million listeners, a 3.5% decline on the previous quarter and 2.9% fall on the same time last year.

And Global’s Smooth radio – which poached presenter Martin Collins from rival Magic in November to join the weekend line-up with Myleene Klass, Andrew Castle and Tina Hobley – managed to stay stable with a weekly audience of 4.75 million during the quarter, neither growing nor losing listeners.

Despite the flat market, Global’s founder and executive president Ashley Tabor remained upbeat about its brands.

"Global’s brands continue to lead the field, by some considerable distance, collectively reaching 24.4 million listeners across the UK every week," he said.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
Share February 03, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users support the brand's employment ad about a Mexican family's journey to America.

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

2 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

3 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

4 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

5 Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

6 Pamela Anderson subverts Valentine's Day in Coco de Mer ad

Share0 shares

7 Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Share0 shares

8 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares

9 The Brooklyn Brothers unveils new global management team

Share0 shares

10 Squarespace, Budweiser and Audi top Campaign's global creative council picks for Super Bowl LI

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

4 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Share0 shares

Just published

Rajar Q4 2016: National stations suffer stagnation

Rajar Q4 2016: National stations suffer stagnation

Rajar Q4 2016: BBC strengthens audience lead over commercial radio

Rajar Q4 2016: BBC strengthens audience lead over commercial radio

Rajar Q4 2016: Kiss overtakes Capital amid dismal London audience figures

Rajar Q4 2016: Kiss overtakes Capital amid dismal London audience figures

M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

L'Oreal is reportedly planning to sell The Body Shop

L'Oreal is reportedly planning to sell The Body Shop

More