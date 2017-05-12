Red Brick Road hires non-exec directors Bobi Carley and David Watson

Red Brick Road: Carley and Watson

The pair will advise on growth strategies as well as taking an active role in broadening the agency’s proposition.

David Miller, Red Brick Road's chief executive, said: "We think that the best creative agencies are always under construction – constantly challenging themselves and changing themselves.

"With Bobi and David by our side, we're thrilled to have two incredibly experienced directors to drive our business forward even faster than before."

Carley was the UK commercial director at The Walt Disney Company for seven years, but left at the end of February. She is currently in discussions about a new role.

In her Disney role, Carley led a team that delivered partnerships with brands such as O2, Sky, Unilever and Comparethemarket.com. She previously held a number of senior positions at Viacom, including head of kids and families for MTV Networks Europe.

It is understood Carley's Disney role is not being directly replaced.

Carley said: "Red Brick Road is a highly respected agency with incredible talent. It is an exciting time for them to embrace growth, new products, services and irresistible ideas. I am very much looking forward to bringing a different perspective and helping the management team to drive their business forward".

Watson is a co-founder of The Brooklyn Brothers in London. He left the business last year following its sale to PR agency Golin. He previously founded Craik Jones Watson Mitchell Voelkel, a direct marketing agency that was acquired by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in 1998.

Watson said: "Red Brick Road is a highly successful independent business. It is well run, doing some great work, has smart people and a great culture. With the industry constantly changing there is so much potential for them to innovate."