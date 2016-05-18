Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

A stricter admission policy for bars and hotels at this year's Cannes Lions risks changing the nature of the event, industry leaders have warned.

Cannes: several bars will be open only to delegates and their guests in the day
Cannes: several bars will be open only to delegates and their guests in the day

Daytime access to popular hotel bars will now be restricted to festival pass holders and their guests. The rule covers five hotels along the Croisette – Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic, InterContinental Carlton, JW Marriott, Grand Hyatt Cannes Hôtel Martinez and Le Grand Hôtel – and lasts until 8pm. Entry is open to all after that time. 

James Murphy, co-founder of Adam & Eve/DDB, said organisers need to be "wary they don’t accidentally kill off the unique magic" of Cannes, which has room for everyone from "corporate high rollers" to entrepreneurs and creatives on placement. 

He added: "Locking them out, and making it the preserve of the giants, will kill some of the energy and edge."

Those without a pass who wish to enter the bars as guests of delegates will need to gain "hotel access" via the Cannes Lions app. 

Entry to the harbour will also be restricted to pass holders between 8am and 6pm each day. 

The change runs the risk of making the event "a little bit more boring and corporate", Andy Nairn, founding partner at Lucky Generals, said. 

But he insisted that the city beyond the Croisette was just as important: "Some of the nicest, most constructive meetings we’ve had have been very informal, outside the main drag." 

Meanwhile, Pete Markey, Aviva’s brand communications and marketing director, argued that it wouldn’t be a huge issue if the policy had an impact on the festival: "It’s a really interesting time for events like this to define what they’re about." 

With so many events for marketers to choose from, each one needs a clear identity, he added: "If doing this sharpens up what Cannes is about, I don’t think that’s a bad thing. What it can’t do is become all things to all people."

The Cannes Lions website states that the change is in response to "very high demand" for access to hotel bars and restaurants. However, a spokeswoman told Campaign that plans are still being confirmed.

Passes for the festival, which runs from 17 to 24 June, start at €3,115 (£2,650) for the full week.

UPDATE: A spokeswoman for Cannes Lions said the restriction will now be until 6pm, and those without a pass to the event will need to register online for entry to the bars. The Cannes Lions website will be updated with this information.

The spokeswoman said: "In line with most of the other major events that take place in Cannes, from this year official delegates at Cannes Lions will have priority access to the main bars and restaurants of the ‘Palace’ hotels along the Croisette between 8am and 6pm, during the festival.
 
"If you don’t have a badge, you will still be able to use the Palace hotels during these hours (subject to capacity, as always) – you just need to complete a short online form, giving your name and contact details, the first time you want to go in.
 
"A unique ‘hotel access’ pass will be generated digitally for you there and then. You just need to show this on your smartphone each time. It will be valid for the whole week for all the major hotels on the Croisette."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition
Share Added 41 hours ago Gideon Spanier

1 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

The owner of Mixmag has bought rock music magazine Kerrang! and defunct hip style title The Face from Bauer Media.

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

2 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

3 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

4 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

5 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

6 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

Share0 shares

7 John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Share0 shares

9 Poll: Should Wendy's just give Carter his damn nuggs?

Share0 shares

10 Yo! Sushi hires Luisa Fernandez to lead marketing

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

9 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Just Eat to sponsor The X Factor in £30m broadcast deal

Just Eat to sponsor The X Factor in £30m broadcast deal

Keith Weed: our female consumers are increasingly women first, mums second

Keith Weed: our female consumers are increasingly women first, mums second

WPP exceeds targets with Q1 revenues up 3.6%

WPP exceeds targets with Q1 revenues up 3.6%

Why the world still needs TED

Why the world still needs TED

Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

More