Review recap: Airbnb, Alpen

Airbnb: 2017 Super Bowl ad

Airbnb has called a global creative agency review. Incumbent agency TBWA\Chiat\Day is declining to take part. Chief marketing officer for Airbnb Jonathan Mildenhall said the brand is "seeking a partner agency that takes us closer to unlocking the creativity of our community, in which content and product are inextricably linked".

Alpen, the Weetabix Food Company muesli brand, is reviewing its advertising agency requirements. The review is being handled by Oystercatchers and the incumbent is Bartle Bogle Hegarty, which will continue to work on Alpen’s sister brands Weetabix and Weetabix On The Go.