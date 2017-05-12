Review recap: BT, TV Licensing

BT: Ryan Reynolds stars in TV ads for the brand's internet service

BT is speaking to agencies about its digital roster, with a brief for user experience and website build. It is unclear whether this will lead to a formal pitch.

Sources told Campaign that BT's procurement team is carrying out a "capability exercise". SapientRazorfish is one of a dozen shops on BT’s digital roster.

TV Licensing is reviewing its direct marketing account, which has been held by Proximity for 15 years. The process is being run by the BBC's procurement team and was published in the Official Journal of the European Union.