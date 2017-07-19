Review recap: Home Office launches knife crime contest

The Home Office: looking for an agency to work on knife crime

The Home Office has contacted agencies ahead of a search for an agency to work on activity to reduce knife crime. It has contacted shops on its roster for a through-the-line campaign but is yet to send out a brief. The process is expected go through the Crown Commercial Service.

Last week, Amber Rudd, the home secretary, announced plans to consult on tougher knife crime laws. She wants to stop under 18-year-olds circumnavigating rules preventing them purchasing knives by requiring people who order them online to collect them in person.

The Home Office did not respond to Campaign’s request for comment.

Volkswagen UK has begun talks with agencies about a brief to simplify its finance marketing for its VW Financial Services arm. Pablo handles strategic advertising for VWFS while Proximity is responsible for customer engagement. The review could lead to consolidation among VWFS' roster agencies.

The brief does not affect Volkswagen’s relationships with UK above-the-line agencies Adam & Eve/DDB (which handles the Volkswagen brand), Bartle Bogle Hegarty (Audi), Droga5 (Seat) and Fallon (Skoda).

Yo!, the Japanese restaurant chain formerly known as Yo! Sushi, is on the hunt for an advertising agency. After contacting agencies at the beginning of July, Yo! is looking to quickly shortlist four agencies to pitch for its business.

Marketing director and former British Airways marketer Luisa Fernandez – who joined in April – is running the pitch. Yo! most recently worked with Jungle Creations on a digital campaign last year, when it overhauled its brand.