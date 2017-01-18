Staff
Review recap: National Trust, Beats by Dre, Green Flag

Campaign's weekly round-up of live account reviews across advertising, media and digital.

The National Trust has launched a review of its creative ad agency requirements, putting five-year incumbent 18 Feet & Rising on alert.

Beats by Dre, the headphones brand founded by rapper Dr Dre and now owned by Apple, is on the hunt for a media agency to handle its planning and buying account. Group M shop Maxus currently works with Beats by Dre across EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Green Flag, Direct Line Group's breakdown service, is reviewing its £5m ad account, putting CHI & Partners on alert.

Slazenger, the tennis ball manufacturer owned by Sports Direct, is reviewing its UK advertising account. The brand, which is talking to agencies directly, previously worked with Antidote.

The Royal British Legion is reviewing its UK media account ahead of a campaign launch later this year. Creativebrief is handling the process. The charity worked with Maxus until autumn 2016.

The Humane Society has contacted agencies about working on the next stage of its #FurFreeBritain campaign. There is no incumbent.

