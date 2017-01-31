Review recap: P&G, Value Retail, Department of Transport

Procter & Gamble has launched a media pitch in the UK, Ireland and four other northern European markets in the Nordics. Campaign first revealed that P&G, the world’s biggest advertiser, was considering a UK review in July last year but a formal process only began recently.

Starcom works on the bulk of the UK account alongside MediaCom, which oversees press.

Value Retail, the owner of outlet shopping centres including Bicester Village, has launched a review of its estimated £10m European media account. Creativebrief is overseeing the process, while Dentsu Aegis Network handles Value Retail's media in the UK and some European markets.

The Department of Transport has launched its first major ad review under the new agency roster framework as it seeks a shop for the Think! road-safety campaign.

Incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO was dropped from the government roster last year. It continues to work on the DfT’s children’s road-safety activity, which the agency picked up when it was part of the previous roster.

