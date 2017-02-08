Review recap: Powerade, Costa, Halfords

Costa: 101 created the brand's latest ad, 'Never a dull cup'

Powerade, the sports drink owned by Coca-Cola, is on the hunt for a global advertising agency. Powerade does not have a global agency of record. Wieden & Kennedy Portland currently works on the US creative business.

Costa, the coffee shop chain owned by Whitbread, is searching for a new agency for its global ad account. The brand contacted agencies last week via AAR, which is handling the review. UK incumbent 101 is not repitching because it does not have a global footprint. Karmarama, which has worked with Costa since 2010, did not comment on whether it will repitch.

Halfords is reviewing its UK advertising account, putting incumbent Mother on alert. AAR is running the process.

Agencies are keen to discover the identity of two secret brands that have asked for RFIs to be submitted in the past few weeks. AAR has contacted shops about a mystery booze brand that is reviewing its global business, while Hamilton Associates asked for agency credentials last week on behalf of a shy food company.



