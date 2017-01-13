Review recap: Rolls-Royce, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays, Snapchat

Ocado: on the hunt for a media agency

Rolls-Royce has begun talks with ad agencies over an integrated creative brief for brand and digital advertising. The review, handled by AAR, does not affect incumbent digital agency AKQA.

Virgin Atlantic and sister brand Virgin Holidays are launching their first joint CRM review. Neither brand has a retained direct marketing incumbent agency after splitting with Naked and Lida respectively last year. Creativebrief is running the process, which is expected to conclude by the end of March.

Snapchat has contacted agencies ahead of its first above-the-line push in the UK.

Ocado is looking for a media agency as the online retailer prepares for its first TV advertising campaign. Mediasense is handling the pitch process.

Major League Baseball has met with digital and PR agencies ahead of a marketing push to increase the sport's popularity in the UK, following in the footsteps of basketball and American football.