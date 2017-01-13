Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Review recap: Rolls-Royce, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays, Snapchat

Campaign's weekly round-up of account reviews across advertising, digital and media.

Ocado: on the hunt for a media agency
Ocado: on the hunt for a media agency

Rolls-Royce has begun talks with ad agencies over an integrated creative brief for brand and digital advertising. The review, handled by AAR, does not affect incumbent digital agency AKQA. 

Virgin Atlantic and sister brand Virgin Holidays are launching their first joint CRM review. Neither brand has a retained direct marketing incumbent agency after splitting with Naked and Lida respectively last year. Creativebrief is running the process, which is expected to conclude by the end of March.

Snapchat has contacted agencies ahead of its first above-the-line push in the UK. 

Ocado is looking for a media agency as the online retailer prepares for its first TV advertising campaign. Mediasense is handling the pitch process.

Major League Baseball has met with digital and PR agencies ahead of a marketing push to increase the sport's popularity in the UK, following in the footsteps of basketball and American football.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
10 female directors you should know
Share January 13, 2017 Andy Fowler

1 10 female directors you should know

After pledging to include a female director in every three-way pitch, Brothers and Sisters' Andy Fowler names the ones to watch.

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

2 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

3 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

4 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

5 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

6 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

Share0 shares

7 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares

8 CES 2017: A glimpse into the future of marketing

Share0 shares

9 Ikea invites people to 'win at sleeping' by reclaiming the bedroom

Share0 shares

10 Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

10 Change4Life launches food tracker app in £6.3m campaign

Share0 shares

Just published

Edelman Trust Barometer reveals 'unprecedented crisis of trust' in UK and beyond

Edelman Trust Barometer reveals 'unprecedented crisis of trust' in UK and beyond

Condé Nast promotes Blau and Read to succeed Nicholas Coleridge

Condé Nast promotes Blau and Read to succeed Nicholas Coleridge

Done deal? Why M&A trends suggest a Google/Facebook duopoly is not inevitable

Done deal? Why M&A trends suggest a Google/Facebook duopoly is not inevitable

Diary of an agency start-up: getting excited about new systems

Diary of an agency start-up: getting excited about new systems

Review recap: Rolls-Royce, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays, Snapchat

Review recap: Rolls-Royce, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays, Snapchat

More