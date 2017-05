Halls: Wieden & Kennedy's 2015 ad featuring mini-polar bears

Subaru UK is talking to agencies about its advertising requirements ahead of a possible review. Subaru UK has worked with Manchester creative agency BJL since 2011.

Halls, the Mondelez International-owned cough sweet brand, is reviewing its pan-European advertising requirements. Wieden & Kennedy currently handles the global account. It was appointed to the business in 2013 after it moved from J Walter Thompson London. W&K is not repitching for the European account.