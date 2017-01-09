Reza Ghaem-Maghami returns to Proximity

Ghaem-Maghami, who is based in Paris, will work with Proximity on key global accounts as well as on developing the agency’s strategy in local offices.

Spending the past four years as president of OgilvyOne and Geometry Global France, Ghaem-Maghami was previously Proximity’s chief digital officer for four years and managing director at Proximity BBDO Paris for five years.

Chris Thomas, chairman of Proximity, told Campaign the job was created for Ghaem-Maghami to ensure consistency across the network’s offices and give "firepower" to strategic thinking for major clients.

Thomas said: "Reza understands the business very well. His role will be to work on key global clients and develop how we work together."