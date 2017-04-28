Omar Oakes
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

Sir Richard Branson is fronting the launch of a new charity, Made By Dyslexia, which is promoting the world's first "dyslexic sperm bank".

The charity’s campaign, created by Y&R London, aims to changing perceptions about dyslexia from treating it as a disadvantage to accepting it as a different way of thinking.

The "sperm bank", while not accepting actual donors, was chosen as a theme and setting for the launch because some sperm banks have not let dyslexics donate until very recently.

At the launch, Branson, who is dyslexic, will speak to Made by Dyslexia founder Kate Griggs and fellow ambassador Roland Rudd about his experiences with Dyslexia, and his advice for young people who have found out that they are dyslexic.

To accompany its launch, Made by Dyslexia has published a new report: Connecting the Dots – Understanding Dyslexia, explains what it means to be dyslexic, and how dyslexia is currently perceived in the UK.

There is also a launch film created by Y&R which shows the making of the sperm bank being set up in a high street. Members of the public who visit the sperm bank are greeted by a man in a white coat who seeks to dispel their fears about dyslexia.

The campaign was created by Y&R’s George Robb and Slavka Bozhinova. Ben Hanson and Simon Frost directed the film through Praxiima. 

Branson said: "When I was growing up, dyslexia wasn’t really talked about, it was just something you had to deal with.

"I can honestly say that because I have dyslexia, I look at the world in a different way. Dyslexic people can be hugely creative in identifying solutions to problems, and to coming up with new ways to tackle challenges.

"I’m delighted to be supporting Made by Dyslexia. For me, it is really important that we provide young people with the support they need to succeed, and to understand dyslexi

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown
Share April 28, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

The "Community" actress cited companies like Fox and UPN for building their brands "on the backs of black people" then tossing them aside.

Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

2 Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

3 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

The D&AD president's picks 2017

4 The D&AD president's picks 2017

Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

5 Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

6 A view from Dave Trott: The power of ignorance

Share0 shares

7 Compulsive content: when Netflix is competing with sleep are we entertaining ourselves to death?

Share0 shares

8 Tribal Worldwide London boosts senior team with promotions and a hire

Share0 shares

9 Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

Share0 shares

10 Costa picks BBH as global ad agency

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

9 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

Bottled water industry wins small victory against Sodastream over 'Game of Thrones' ad

Bottled water industry wins small victory against Sodastream over 'Game of Thrones' ad

Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

Why VR experiences have the power to change consumer behaviour

Why VR experiences have the power to change consumer behaviour

Agencies remember 'inspirational' Guy Hedger

Agencies remember 'inspirational' Guy Hedger

More