Richard Warren joins Group M Lloyds team

Richard Warren, the former UK chief executive of MullenLowe Group, has joined WPP's Greenhouse Group M, which services Lloyds Banking Group.

He reports to Nick Theakstone, Group M’s UK chief executive, and replaces Mike Smallwood, who has left the business.

Greenhouse Group M was set up in 2015 after WPP won the Lloyds media account, then reported to be worth £100m.

Warren left MullenLowe last year, and has since been working as a strategic consultant to Studio of Art & Commerce.

Last week Group M announced it was looking for a new North America chief executive after Brian Lesser accepted a job with AT&T

The WPP media agency network is in the middle of a wide-ranging restructure. Global chief executive Kelly Clark is overseeing a global merger of Group M agencies Maxus and MEC and trying to turn digital agency Essence into a fourth global media network. 

