Rimmel London celebrates individuality with new brand positioning and campaign

Beauty brand Rimmel is moving on from the idea of a singular "London look" in a new campaign involving a collection of top models and influencers.

The brand, owned by Coty, has tweaked its brand strapline from "Get the London look" to "Live the London look" in the campaign, created by BETC London, to reflect its audience’s interest in using Rimmel’s products in a creative and self-expressive way.

The positioning launches fully with an online film starring the "Rimmel squad" – a group of four leading influencers in the beauty world.

They are model and makeup artists Portia Ferrari; Maddi Waterhouse, model and sister of Suki and Imogen; Cora Corré, model and granddaughter of Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren; and 17-year-old male beauty vlogger Lewys Ball, who is appearing in his first campaign for a brand.

The film features the quartet wearing a range of fashion and makeup styles, talking about confidence and individuality while having fun around London, over an upbeat soundtrack.

Rimmel has also teased the new positioning through social media, working with the brand’s ambassadors Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora, Georgia May Jagger and Kate Moss.

The campaign was created by copywriter Ebba Hult and art director Neil Gurr, and directed by Dexter NAvy for Partizan.

Montse Passolas, vice-president global marketing for Rimmel London & Manhattan at Coty, said: "This is a positive call to action encouraging people to express themselves in authentic way.

"The new brand platform conveys a clear point of view of Rimmel’s edgy and streetwise personality; inviting girls and guys to mix things up and try new looks."

Rimmel is the latest of an increasing number of beauty brands to use both women and men in their campaigns, including L’Oreal and CoverGirl.

Coty appointed BETC London to the Rimmel account last August after a competitive pitch.

